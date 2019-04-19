Home Nation

Violence continues in Darjeeling seat a day after polls, boy injured

Bombs were hurled and bullets fired by unidentified men, injuring a student of a local school in Chopra.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chopra in Darjeeling witnessed multiple bouts of violence during the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo|ANI)

By PTI

CHOPRA: A day after polls were held in Darjeeling constituency in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, violence broke out Friday in the Chopra area of the seat allegedly between the supporters of rival political parties, an election official said.

Bombs were hurled and bullets fired by unidentified men, injuring a student of a local school in Chopra, he said. A huge contingent of state police officers has been sent to the Lok Sabha constituency to take control of the situation, the official said.

"Police personnel are doing the needful to bring the situation under control. We are trying to find out who all are creating disturbances in the area. No one has been arrested so far," he told PTI.

Asked about the condition of the injured boy, the official said he was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, but could not give details about the nature of his injuries.

The EC had described Wednesday's polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raiganj -- as "peaceful", but stray incidents of violence were reported from Chopra, and Islampur in Raiganj seat among other areas.

Voters in Chopra put up a road blockade Thursday in protest against the absence of central forces at the polling booths, where they were reportedly stopped from exercising their franchise.

The police had to burst tear gas shells to control the irate mob, who threw stones at them. Police personnel were injured in the clashes, the official said.

In Raiganj, a reporter and a camera person of a local news channel were manhandled as they were covering the polling process in Kataphulbari area, he said, adding that an FIR has been filed in the case.

In another area of Raiganj constituency, miscreants damaged the EVMs and VVPATs.

Till 6pm Wednesday, an estimated 79.35 per cent polling was recorded in Raiganj and 86.44 per cent in Jalpaiguri, another election official said.

"We are yet to receive the poll figures from Darjeeling. The polling agents from remote areas of the constituency haven't returned as yet," he added.

TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Chopra Darjeeling violence

