Yogi Adityanath visits Hanuman temple before resuming campaigning after EC's three-day ban

By PTI

LUCKNOW: After completion of three-day ban on election campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday visited the historic Hanuman Setu temple in Aliganj area here before resuming the poll battle.

The Chief Minister drove to the Aliganj temple and offered 'prasad' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this morning, BJP sources said.

Soon after the EC ban imposed on him for likening the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to a contest between 'Ali' and 'Bajrang Bali', the Chief Minister had also prayed at the famous temple on Tuesday.

He had also visited temples in Ayodhya and Varanasi during the ban period for darshan and pujas. The Election Commission on April 15 barred Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours starting 6 am on April 16 for his "divisive" comments at a rally in Meerut.

"If the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP have faith in Ali, we too have faith in Bajrang Bali," he had said there.