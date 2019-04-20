Home Nation

200 kg explosive material seized in Jharkhand

The 46 sacks which contained 2.3 quintals of ammonium nitrate were found during a check, police said. However, the driver and helper of the truck fled during checking.

Published: 20th April 2019

By PTI

PAKUR: Police seized over 200 kg of ammonium nitrate, an explosive compound, from a truck in Pakur district of Jharkhand.

The explosive was kept in 46 sacks which were hidden beneath timbers in the truck. Following a tip-off, a team of the state forest department intercepted the truck on Friday night near a village under Pakuria police station limits on Jharkhand-West Bengal border.

Local forest Ranger Anil Kumar Singh informed Pakuria police station in-charge Abhinandan Kumar who seized the vehicle and the explosives. Police said the investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and destination of the explosives.

Ammonium Nitrate

