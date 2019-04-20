Home Nation

All that NDA government has done is to divide the country: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

The Congress leader attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying it had "betrayed" the faith of the people who had voted it to power.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

MANANTHAWADY (Kerala): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Saturday attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying it had "betrayed" the faith of the people who had voted it to power.

The AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also alleged all that the NDA government had done in last five years was to divide the country.

"This is my country, these hills are my country, the wheat fields in Uttar Pradesh are my country. Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat is my country, north east is my country.

But all that BJP has done in last five years, is just to divide the nation," Priyanka said.

"Five years ago, a government came to power that was voted with majority. The people of our country, with all their wisdom, rested their faith upon them. But from the moment it came to power, it began to betray the faith of the people," she alleged.

"They promised farmers that they will double their income. They promised youngsters that two crore jobs will be created. But once they came to power, they forgot who gave them the power," she added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Alleging that they (BJP) began to believe that power belonged to them and not with the people, the Congress leader said the first indication to that belief was when its President said the promise of Rs 15 lakh was for the sake of election.

"He said it was a Jumla (gimmick)," Priyanka claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is in the constituency to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi, said he believes "with all his heart" in democracy and freedom of expression in language and culture.

She also gave an emotional speech about her brother, their life, the death of their grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, their father Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul's education, nature and many more.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi NDA government congress Wayanad Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp