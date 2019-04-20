Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

25 teams taking part in cricket tournament

The Sealink Cricket League began on Wednesday at Port Blair. It is the first cricket tournament to have an electronic scoreboard and stumps with LEDs in the Andamans. Altogether, 25 teams are participating in the tournament, which is being held inside the velodrome of Netaji Stadium Complex. This tournament is being held in association with the Andaman and Nicobar Cricket Association.

Myanmarese poachers caught

Andaman and Nicobar Police apprehended two Myanmarese poachers from the forests of West Bay, Katchal on Sunday night. These Myanmarese nationals were malnourished, exhausted and weak when they were apprehended. They were immediately provided medical aid. On interrogation, they revealed that they were part of the gang of poachers whose members were arrested in October 2018. They said that they had had no contact with other humans over the last five months and had survived during that period by eating coconut and dried molluscs, and drinking rainwater.

Cannabis seizure

South Andaman Police have arrested a person with 515 grams of illicit cannabis and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. On receipt of credible information, a team led by the SHO of Pahargaon conducted a raid near Hotel Pearl Harbour, Attam Pahad, and recovered 515 grams of cannabis from the possession of Kaushik Bairagi, 21, a resident of Attam Pahad, Port Blair.

Birdwatching

Andaman Avians Club conducted a birdwatching workshop for school students in South Andaman last week. The workshop was aimed at introducing school students to birdwatching as a hobby and fostering in them concern for nature. The students were told about the birds of the Andamans, birdwatching techniques, bird identification techniques, and the use of binoculars. The students were taken to Sippighat for wetland birding, wherein they saw Andaman Teal, Kingfishers and White Bellied Sea Eagles Etc. On the second day, the students were taken to Chidiyatapu Biological Park for birdwatching.

