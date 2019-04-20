Home Nation

Andamans diary

Andaman and Nicobar Police apprehended two Myanmarese poachers from the forests of West Bay, Katchal on Sunday night.

Published: 20th April 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

25 teams taking part in cricket tournament
The Sealink Cricket League began on Wednesday at Port Blair. It is the first cricket tournament to have an electronic scoreboard and stumps with LEDs in the Andamans. Altogether, 25 teams are participating in the tournament, which is being held inside the velodrome of Netaji Stadium Complex. This tournament is being held in association with the Andaman and Nicobar Cricket Association.

Myanmarese poachers caught
Andaman and Nicobar Police apprehended two Myanmarese poachers from the forests of West Bay, Katchal on Sunday night. These Myanmarese nationals were malnourished, exhausted and weak when they were apprehended. They were immediately provided medical aid. On interrogation, they revealed that they were part of the gang of poachers whose members were arrested in October 2018. They said that they had had no contact with other humans over the last five months and had survived during that period by eating coconut and dried molluscs, and drinking rainwater.

Cannabis seizure
South Andaman Police have arrested a person with 515 grams of illicit cannabis and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. On receipt of credible information, a team led by the SHO of Pahargaon conducted a raid near Hotel Pearl Harbour, Attam Pahad, and recovered 515 grams of cannabis from the possession of Kaushik Bairagi, 21, a resident of Attam Pahad, Port Blair.

Birdwatching
Andaman Avians Club conducted a birdwatching workshop for school students in South Andaman last week. The workshop was aimed at introducing school students to birdwatching as a hobby and fostering in them concern for nature.  The students were told about the birds of the Andamans, birdwatching techniques, bird identification techniques, and the use of binoculars. The students were taken to Sippighat for wetland birding, wherein they saw Andaman Teal, Kingfishers and White Bellied Sea Eagles Etc. On the second day, the students were taken to Chidiyatapu Biological Park for birdwatching.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp