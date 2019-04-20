BJP accuses TMC, BJD of resorting to violence, asks EC to deploy more central forces in WB, Odisha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing ruling parties in West Bengal and Odisha of resorting to violence, the BJP Friday urged the Election Commission to take more measures, including deploying additional central forces and installing CCTV cameras, to ensure free and fair polls.

The BJP has submitted three memorandums, all pertaining to different issues, to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

In one of its memorandums, the BJP denied allegations levelled against it by opposition parties in Tripura that it was causing law and order problem.

The party told the EC than in the Tripura East constituency, where general elections were postponed from April 18 to April 23, the CPI(M) and the Congress had levelled allegations that a law and order problem was being caused by the BJP.

These are misleading, the BJP said.

ALSO READ | CPIM MP Mohammad Salim's car vandalised in West Bengal's Raiganj

The BJP, in another memorandum, urged the poll panel to deploy central paramilitary forces and install CCTV cameras for smooth conduct of polls in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Central forces must be deployed "to infuse confidence and a sense of security among voters," the BJP said, urging the EC to declare polling booths as sensitive in the third and fourth phase of polls in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress is in power in West Bengal, and has been accused by the BJP of spreading "terror" to influence voting in its favour.

It also alleged that the ruling BJD in Odisha was threatening BJP workers and has instigated and abated five political murders.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bengal polls more or less peaceful, says Vivek Dube

On the Tripura issue, the BJP said, "The party stands by its duty to serve the people of Tripura and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for conduct of free and fair elections.

" "We reiterate our stand that there is no prevailing law and order situation which will harm the conduct of free and fair elections in the state.

The commission must not be misled by such a campaign of lies and misinformation run at the behest of CPI(M) and Congress," the BJP said.

In a late evening announcement on April 16, the EC deferred polls in Tripura East, one of the two constituencies in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, citing a 'law and order' situation.