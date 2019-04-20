Home Nation

End Speed-breaker Didi's rule: PM Narendra Modi to Bengal

Bullying of Trinamool will not prevent its massive defeat, Bengal is with the BJP, PM Narendra Modi claimed.

Published: 20th April 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUNIYADPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the voters in West Bengal to put brake on "Speed-breaker Didi" Mamata Banerjee's rule and end the "politics of threat, loot and corruption".

"Don't you want this politics of threat, loot and corruption to end? Then come out from every household in every village, town, nook and corner and give the Trinamool a befitting reply for unleashing a rule of terror. Rise up Bengal give your response on May 23," Modi said addressing a rally here.

Bullying of Trinamool will not prevent its massive defeat, Bengal is with the BJP, Modi claimed.

