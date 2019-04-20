Gujarat Lok Sabha poll: Inquiry ordered into 'cash video' claims by media

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat election authorities Friday ordered an inquiry after media reports cited a viral video to claim that cash was distributed to people outside the venue of a poll rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani.

The rally took place in Patan district, over 125 kilometres from here, on April 17 and some local television channels aired a video which showed a woman, part of a group, accepting money from another.

These media outlets had alleged that the video was shot outside Irani's Patan rally.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance after watching the news and asked the collector of Patan district to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the matter," said P Bharthi, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.