Home Nation

Gujarat Lok Sabha poll: Inquiry ordered into 'cash video' claims by media

The rally took place in Patan district, over 125 kilometres from here, on April 17 and some local television channels aired a video which showed a woman, part of a group, accepting money from another.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

elections, cash

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat election authorities Friday ordered an inquiry after media reports cited a viral video to claim that cash was distributed to people outside the venue of a poll rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani.

The rally took place in Patan district, over 125 kilometres from here, on April 17 and some local television channels aired a video which showed a woman, part of a group, accepting money from another.

These media outlets had alleged that the video was shot outside Irani's Patan rally.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance after watching the news and asked the collector of Patan district to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the matter," said P Bharthi, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp