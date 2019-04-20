J&K traders worried as ban on cross-LoC trade continues

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The indefinite suspension of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade by the Centre is giving traders in Jammu and Kashmir sleepless nights as they now fear heavy losses resulting from the move.

On Friday, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the ban saying she had resisted it when she was in power.

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also termed the Centre’s decision as “extremely unfortunate” and said such measures for “short-term gains” come at a huge price for the people.

Hilal Turki, chairman of cross-LoC Trade, Uri, told this newspaper that before suspending trade, the government should have consulted them. “They should have given us prior notice about closure of trade so that we could have liquidated our liabilities,” he said.

About 604 traders including 375 from Jammu region and 229 from Kashmir are engaged in cross-LoC trade from Uri-Muzafrabad and Poonch-Rawalakote road.

The cross-LoC trade was started as a major Confidence Building Measure (CBM) in 2008 and 21 items were allowed to be traded in the barter system through the trade, which used to take place on four days — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.