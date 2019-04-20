Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Kejriwal gets clean chit in poll code violation complaint filed by Goa BJP leader

During a speech in Margao on April 13, had tried to incite religious sentiments and create fear among the state's Muslims and Christians, BJP's Keshav Prabhu had alleged.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Delhi Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal Saturday got a clean chit from poll authorities in Goa in a local BJP leader's complaint about model code of conduct violation.

Goa BJP leader Keshav Prabhu, in his complaint to the Chief Electoral Office in Goa, had alleged that Kejriwal, during a speech in Margao on April 13, had tried to incite religious sentiments and create fear among the state's Muslims and Christians.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In an order passed on Saturday, Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal said that post inquiry, it was observed "there is no direct statement which is objectionable, derogatory or violation of model code of conduct so also there is no inflammatory statement".

"Hence, the matter is treated as disposed," Kunal said quoting the inquiry report submitted by South Goa district election officer Ajit Roy.

ALSO READ | AAP Kerala to back LDF, suspends state convener who announced support to Congress

Kejriwal, the AAP's star campaigner, had addressed a poll rally in Margao town in South Goa on April 13.

In his complaint, Prabhu alleged Kejriwal had told the gathering that mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually organised murder.

The AAP is contesting both Goa Lok Sabha seats, polls to which will be held on April 23.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Keshav Prabhu code of conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp