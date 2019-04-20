LS polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi says people have decided to relieve 'chowkidar' of his duties

By Express News Service

PATNA/RAIPUR: It was a Super Saturday for politics in Bihar when both PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mounted an acerbic attack on each other at two parallel rallies in north Bihar’s two flood-prone districts.

Just about 30 km from Araria, where Modi charged the Congress with indulging in politics of “vote bhkati”, Rahul Gandhi was equally scathing at a rally in Supaul, saying “the chowkidar will be in jail along with the likes of Anil Ambani” once the Rafale deal is investigated properly.

“He (Modi) sought votes with the promise of playing the role of a chowkidar, but ended up becoming a chowkidar for the likes of Anil Ambani. Now the people have made up their minds to relieve the chowkidar of his duties,” Rahul said.

After May 23, Modi will be asked by the people of country to “leave Delhi and go and hug Anil Ambani”, Rahul said, seeking votes for sitting MP Ranjeeta Ranjan.

However, RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav was missing from the dais.

Sources said he is miffed as Ranjeeta’s husband Pappu Yadav had jumped into the fray against RJD candidate Sharad Yadav in Madhepura.

Later, at a rally in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader tried to hardsell the NYAY scheme claiming it would be a “surgical strike on poverty”.

“NYAY scheme will act like petrol for the Indian economy which will kickstart its engine,” Rahul said. With an eye on women voters, he said the amount of Rs 72,000 under the scheme would be credited to the bank accounts of the women member of the beneficiary families.

Questions on Rahul’s citizenship, education

An independent candidate from Amethi raised objections over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination, alleging discrepancies over his citizenship and educational qualifications in his affidavit.

Complainant Dhruv Raj’s lawyer showed purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a UK-based company in which Rahul is stated to be a British national.

The returning officer has asked his counsel to file a reply on Monday.