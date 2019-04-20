Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi says people have decided to relieve 'chowkidar' of his duties

The Congress President said that the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had been more generous in providing assistance to Bihar than the NDA regime despite BJP sharing power in the state as well.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Congress candidate from Supaul Ranjit Ranjan during an election rally (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA/RAIPUR: It was a Super Saturday for politics in Bihar when both PM Narendra Modi and  Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mounted an acerbic attack on each other at two parallel rallies in north Bihar’s two flood-prone districts.

Just about 30 km from Araria, where Modi charged the Congress with indulging in politics of “vote bhkati”, Rahul Gandhi was equally scathing at a rally in Supaul, saying “the chowkidar will be in jail along with the likes of Anil Ambani” once the Rafale deal is investigated properly.

“He (Modi) sought votes with the promise of playing the role of a chowkidar, but ended up becoming a chowkidar for the likes of Anil Ambani. Now the people have made up their minds to relieve the chowkidar of his duties,” Rahul said.

ALSO READ | No Jhumla, Rs 72,000 in poor citizen’s pockets: Rahul Gandhi’s promise

After May 23, Modi will be asked by the people of country to “leave Delhi and go and hug Anil Ambani”, Rahul said, seeking votes for sitting MP Ranjeeta Ranjan.

However, RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav was missing from the dais.

Sources said he is miffed as Ranjeeta’s husband Pappu Yadav had jumped into the fray against RJD candidate Sharad Yadav in Madhepura.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Later, at a rally in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the Congress leader tried to hardsell the NYAY scheme claiming it would be a “surgical strike on poverty”.

“NYAY scheme will act like petrol for the Indian economy which will kickstart its engine,” Rahul said. With an eye on women voters, he said the amount of Rs 72,000 under the scheme would be credited to the bank accounts of the women member of the beneficiary families.

ALSO READ | BJP questions Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

Questions on Rahul’s citizenship, education

An independent candidate from Amethi raised objections over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination, alleging discrepancies over his citizenship and educational qualifications in his affidavit.

Complainant Dhruv Raj’s lawyer showed purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a UK-based company in which Rahul is stated to be a British national.

The returning officer has asked his counsel to file a reply on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chowkidar Rahul Gandhi PM Modi NYAY Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp