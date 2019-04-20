Home Nation

MLA Sattar to be expelled from Maharashtra Congress; Action against Vikhe-Patil likely to follow

He also indicated that a similar action can be taken against leader of opposition in the state cabinet Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Abdul Sattar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Ashok Chavan on Saturday announced that the rebel Congress MLA Abdul Sattar would be expelled from the party for filing nomination from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency against party’s official candidate. 

He also indicated that a similar action can be taken against leader of opposition in the state cabinet Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Chavan, who was campaigning for party candidate from Jalna constituency Vilas Autade at Bhokardan, told media representatives that the party has taken a very serious view on disobedient nature of leaders and strict action would be taken against all.

Though Sattar has withdrawn his nomination from Aurangabad constituency as an independent candidate, he has lent support to Maratha candidate Harshwardhan Jadhav who happens to be son in law of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The party has taken a very strong view on disobedience and all those who are not towing the party line would face an action,” Chavan said.

Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, whose son Dr Sujay had joined BJP about a month back and is the party candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, had bla,ed the party leadership for letting the constituency go to the NCP and not pushing for Sujay’s nomination. He is also not participating in party campaign in the constituency, but was seen helping his son in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rlly last week. 

Chavan indicated that action would be taken even against Vikhe-Patil.

Meanwhie, Vikhe-Patil has said that he would make public his stand on Monday, a day prior to polling in Ahmednagar constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Chavan congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Maharashtra Congress Abdul Sattar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp