MLA Sattar to be expelled from Maharashtra Congress; Action against Vikhe-Patil likely to follow

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Ashok Chavan on Saturday announced that the rebel Congress MLA Abdul Sattar would be expelled from the party for filing nomination from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency against party’s official candidate.

He also indicated that a similar action can be taken against leader of opposition in the state cabinet Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Chavan, who was campaigning for party candidate from Jalna constituency Vilas Autade at Bhokardan, told media representatives that the party has taken a very serious view on disobedient nature of leaders and strict action would be taken against all.

Though Sattar has withdrawn his nomination from Aurangabad constituency as an independent candidate, he has lent support to Maratha candidate Harshwardhan Jadhav who happens to be son in law of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve.

“The party has taken a very strong view on disobedience and all those who are not towing the party line would face an action,” Chavan said.

Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, whose son Dr Sujay had joined BJP about a month back and is the party candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, had bla,ed the party leadership for letting the constituency go to the NCP and not pushing for Sujay’s nomination. He is also not participating in party campaign in the constituency, but was seen helping his son in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rlly last week.

Chavan indicated that action would be taken even against Vikhe-Patil.

Meanwhie, Vikhe-Patil has said that he would make public his stand on Monday, a day prior to polling in Ahmednagar constituency.