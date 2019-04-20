Modi is a 'mafia Prime Minister': KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dinesh said that the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and many more government agencies were being misused by Modi against his political opponents while benefiting those close to him. "Even the media is being controlled and they are not allowed to report against the BJP," he said.

"A kind of fear has been created across the country by calling whoever opposes Modi anti-Indians and efforts are being made to create a divide in the society. The BJP is perpetrating mental and physical violence and the people are scared, This is the kind of mafia politics (they are practicing),” Dinesh said defending his statement.

Fielding of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as a candidate was a testimony to the BJP’s efforts to communally polarise the election in the Hindi heartland, Dinesh said. “The true face of the BJP has been exposed. Look at the language she is speaking. It is the language the BJP is propagating from the past five years,” he said.

Predicting that the Modi’s days are numbered in the PMO, the KPCC president said, feedback from the completed phases of the election were suggesting that the BJP was fairing badly in Uttar Pradesh and other states including Karnataka. In the State, the Congress-JD(S) alliance was confident of winning 11 out of 14 seats which went to polls on Thursday, he said adding that the coalition government would last its full term.