Home Nation

Modi is a 'mafia Prime Minister': KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao

Fielding of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as a candidate was a testimony to the BJP’s efforts to communally polarise the election in the Hindi heartland, Dinesh said.

Published: 20th April 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service
HUBBALI: KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'mafia Prime Minister'. Later, he defended his remark by saying that he did not find it derogatory and that Modi and Amit Shah had subverted all constitutional and autonomous agencies for their political motives. 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dinesh said that the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and many more government agencies were being misused by Modi against his political opponents while benefiting those close to him. "Even the media is being controlled and they are not allowed to report against the BJP," he said.

"A kind of fear has been created across the country by calling whoever opposes Modi anti-Indians and efforts are being made to create a divide in the society. The BJP is perpetrating mental and physical violence and the people are scared, This is the kind of mafia politics (they are practicing),” Dinesh said defending his statement.  

Fielding of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as a candidate was a testimony to the BJP’s efforts to communally polarise the election in the Hindi heartland, Dinesh said. “The true face of the BJP has been exposed. Look at the language she is speaking. It is the language the BJP is propagating from the past five years,” he said.

Predicting that the Modi’s days are numbered in the PMO, the KPCC president said, feedback from the completed phases of the election were suggesting that the BJP was fairing badly in Uttar Pradesh and other states including Karnataka. In the State, the Congress-JD(S) alliance was confident of winning 11 out of 14 seats which went to polls on Thursday, he said adding that the coalition government would last its full term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Gundurao KPCC Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp