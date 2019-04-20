Home Nation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar expecting lies and jumlas in PM Narendra Modi rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's tweet comes two days after he had termed Modi as a fake backward, who did nothing for OBCs.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar is expecting "lies and jumlas" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Araria Lok Sabha constituency, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday.

Hours before the PM's rally at Forbesganj town in favour of NDA candidates in the state, Tejashwi Yadav, also the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, said Modi will portray himself as the son of the extremely backwards.

"PM @narendramodi ji is coming to Bihar today. He would portray himself as the son of extremely backwards. Will make an abortive bid to create polarisation," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of not allowing him to meet his father in hospital

"Bihar is expecting 'lies and jumlas' from him (PM Modi). Hope that the PM would give account of his 2014 promises such as giving special status, special package to Bihar, and also about giving free education and medicine #BiharRejectsModi," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The RJD leader's tweet comes two days after he had termed Modi as a "fake backward", who did nothing for OBCs.

The remark had drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP, with national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav terming it as "arrogant, graceless and childish" made on the advice of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday also asked the PM to name any project in Bihar, for which he had laid the foundation and inaugurated.

Modi would address a public meeting near the highway that was constructed by the UPA government, he said, adding, the Manmohan Singh-led government sanctioned projects worth Rs 1.44 lakh crore for Bihar, "while you (PM) merely indulged in rhetoric".

Taking a swipe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not releasing its manifesto, he said, "Nitish jee is so much scared of PM Modi that they (JDU leaders) have not released their manifesto so far." 

BJP has fielded Pradeep Singh from the Araria constituency, which would go to polls along with four other constituencies of Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria in third phase on April 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi RJD Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp