Special tribunal sends notice to Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of trial

Published: 20th April 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, constituted by the Centre, issued a show cause notice earlier this month to Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir (JeI), which was banned by the government in February, asking why the organisation cannot be declared as an unlawful association.

“A notice is hereby given under sub-section (2) of Section 4 of the Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and you are hereby called upon to show cause, within 30 days from the date of service of this notice, as to why your Association, declared as unlawful, be not adjudicated to be so and why an order confirming such declaration be not made under Section 4(3) of the Act,” said the notice.

The tribunal asked the JeI to file objections or reply to affidavits, if any, before the next date of hearing, which is on Saturday.The Centre had constituted the tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge to decide whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the JeI as an unlawful association.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 23 had issued a notification which states that Justice Mukta Gupta would head the tribunal.The government in its February 28 notification had banned the JeI, saying it was of the opinion that the Jamaat is “in close touch with militant outfits” and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.It said the outfit claims “secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union” and supporting terrorist groups.

(With PTI inputs)

