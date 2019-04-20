Home Nation

Stringent punishment awaits Bengal BJP man's killer: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi asked the crowd whether the game of intimidation, loot and corruption should continue in Bengal.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUNIYADPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday averred that stringent punishment will be meted out to those who were responsible for the murder of a BJP activist in Purulia, as also in all other parts of the state.

"In Purulia, one more of our activists was killed. All our leaders and I stand by his near and dear ones. I want to assure all our office-bearers, voters and children that justice will be done for the atrocities.

"The law will punish those who committed the atrocities, as also those who conspired. These people will get stringent punishment," the Prime Minister said while addressing an election meeting in this town of Dakshin Dinajpur district.

ALSO READ: End Speed-breaker Didi's rule, says PM Narendra Modi to Bengal

Modi asked the crowd whether the game of intimidation, loot and corruption should continue in Bengal.

Yet again calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "speedbreaker didi", he said: "Shouldn't she get stringent punishment?"

In all his public meetings in Bengal of late, Modi has been taking digs at Banerjee by calling her 'speed-breaker didi' for slowing down the development of the state.

ALSO READ: Body of BJP activist found hanging in Bengal, family alleges Trinamool hand

Modi said neither history nor the future would pardon "Mamata didi" for what she has done.

The body of 22-year-old Sishupal Sahis, a BJP activist and son of a party Gram Panchayat member was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in Purulia district.

BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that the youth has been murdered and indirectly accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bengal BJP BJP Bengal BJP man murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp