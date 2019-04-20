Home Nation

'She should not have made such statement': Fadnavis on Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Karkare

Sadvhi Pragya is under fire for saying that Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for torturing her when he probed the Malegaon blast case as then chief of the state ATS.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur should not have made her controversial statement on slain ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said Friday evening.

Sadvhi Pragya is under fire for saying that Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for `torturing' her when he probed the Malegaon blast case as then chief of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad.

ALSO READ | Fielding Pragya a reply to those who called Hindu civilisation terrorist: PM Modi

"Late Mr Karkare was a very brave and upright police officer and will be revered as a martyr forever. Sadhvi Pragya's remark is personal opinion and we don't support it," Fadanvis said. "She has also apologised and said that it (the statement) was made out of personal pain. However I feel that such a statement should never be made," the chief minister said.

Thakur, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on BJP ticket, was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and later got bail. She is facing trial in the case.

TAGS
Hemant Karkare ATS Sadhvi Pragya Singh Devendra Fadanvis

Comments

