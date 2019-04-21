Home Nation

BJP fields Shankar Lalwani from Indore in place of Sumitra Mahajan and Hardeep Puri from Amritsar

While Lalwani replaces Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, four sitting MPs from Delhi have been renominated.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday announced its seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election, nominating Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting MPs from Delhi.

The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority. The party has fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Puri, whom the party has been grooming as one of its prominent sikh leaders, has replaced Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as its candidate from Amritsar, the most important holy town for the community. Jaitley, who lost to Amarinder Singh last time from Amritsar, has decided not to contest elections due to health reasons.

 

