BJP releases animated videos to target Opposition

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday took to animation videos to mock Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders with a series of sports-based animated clips to accuse them of seeking proof of the Balakot terror strike and to assert Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invincibility against a fragmented challenge in Lok Sabha polls.

The videos, released through the saffron party's official Twitter handle and by its senior party leaders including Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal, sought to draw analogies from cricket, chess, tug of war, kabaddi and other sports to show "confusion" and differences among the opposition parties.

Almost all the videos prominently presented Modi as a hero single-handedly taking on the opposition leaders on various issues including corruption and fight against terror.

In one cricket-based animated clip, Modi has been shown as hitting a six to win the match, while opposition leaders are shown questioning the empire on his decision to declare the shot a sixer and demanding a "proof".

Tagging the video in his tweet, Jaitley said, "Which Indian asks for proof of India's victory? Those asking for proof would be defeated again and the Modi government would come again."

In another video, Modi is shown single-handedly taking on a group of opposition leaders in a game of Kabbadi and eventually emerging victorious.

Talking about these videos, BJP's Information Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya said, The idea was to communicate the party's message to the electorate in a manner they will relate to and find interesting."

The animated videos were tweeted by various senior BJP leaders, besides from the official handle of the party.

The BJP leaders said the videos are in line with the party's campaign theme, launched on April 7, to ask the voters to select Prime Minister's "cohesive and tested" government against what the party describes as "chaos and mahamilawat" offered by the Opposition.

Modi has been at the centre of the party's campaign for regaining power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the tagline of "Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar" (Modi government, once again). The seven-phase elections began on April 11 and voting would continue through May 19, followed by counting of votes on May 23 for all 543 seats.

While voting for the first two phases have taken place, the third phase is scheduled for April 23.