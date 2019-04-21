Home Nation

Congress upbeat on both Goa Lok Sabha seats and three assembly bypolls

The campaigning in the state ended today evening.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Girish Chodankar

Congress leader Girish Chodankar (Photo | Girish Chodankar Twitter)

By IANS

PANAJI: The Congress party is confident of winning the April 23 elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa and the three assembly bypolls with a 5-0 scoreline, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Sunday. The campaigning for the two sets of elections came to a close later in the day at 5 pm.

Chodankar also said that the April 23 round of polls is the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "snatched" the people's mandate in the 2017 state assembly elections and that the voters would vote against the BJP to seek revenge in all the five seats that are being contested. "The Congress will win the April 23 Lok Sabha elections in two seats and bypolls to three assembly constituencies by 5-0," Chodankar told reporters at a press conference here.

The Congress, has tied up with the former BJP ally, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, for contesting the two Lok Sabha seats and in one of the three assembly constituencies.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chodankar said that voters would "unleash" their fury against the BJP, which snatched power in Goa despite emerging as the second largest party in the state assembly in the 2017 assembly polls, and it had failed to act on key issues affecting the state, including the resumption of mining. "This is the first round of elections in Goa since the BJP stole the people's mandate of 2017, where Congress was the single largest party. They will face a backlash in the state. The BJP has also been unable to resolve the mining issue, despite being in power in Goa and at the Centre. The entire mining belt will show their anger against the BJP on April 23," Chodankar told media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Assembly bypolls 2019 Goa Lok Sabha elections 2019 Goa Congress Committee India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp