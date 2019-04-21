EC notice to Navjot Sidhu over appeal for votes to Muslims in Bihar rally

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for violating Model Code of Conduct during an election rally in Bihar's Katihar when he urged Muslims to not split their votes.

In its order, the Commission cited comments of Sidhu making use of religion while appealing voters to support Congress candidate from Katihar Tariq Anwar on April 15.

It said the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar has forwarded it a video clip showing Sidhu asking voters from the "minority community" to prevent any split of their votes.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He also asked them to do mass voting for the Congress so as to throw Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of power.

The Commission also cited registration of an FIR against Sidhu for his statements at Barsoi Police Station of Katihar district.