Empathy for people and urge to oppose politics of hatred got me here: Urmila Matondkar

Published: 21st April 2019

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar addresses after joining the Congress Party in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Empathy for people and the desire to oppose the politics of hatred and violence are the driving forces behind her plunge into politics, actress Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency as Congress candidate, has said.

“In a democracy, every citizen needs to do his or her bit to contribute to the process. I, too, had decided to just join the party to fulfil my part of duty as a citizen. But, when the discussions advanced, the issue of contesting elections came up and I accepted the proposal to be a candidate,” Matondkar told this publication on Saturday.

“For me, politics is a responsibility and not just the means to encash my popularity on silver screen,” she said.

She also termed the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls as a “very decisive election for the country”.

She said, “We are currently living in an atmosphere of hatred and violence and I thought it is my responsibility to stand up against it. I shall stay in politics to fight this atmosphere of hate and violence.”

