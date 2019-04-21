Home Nation

Arun Jaitley backs CJI Gogoi over sexual allegations, warns against ‘institution destabilisers’

The Finance Minister in a blog said that has said that there are "institutional disrupters" who aim to destabilise the CJI's institution by peddling falsehoods.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley​

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking out on allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that the trend of peddling falsehood to destroy institutions would accelerate if those trying to do it were not dealt with in an exemplary manner.“But let it be remembered that this is not the first case of the ‘institutional destabilisers’ nor will it be the last. If those who peddle falsehood to destroy the institution are not dealt with in an exemplary manner, this trend will only accelerate,” Jaitley said in a blog titled ‘It’s Time to Stand up With the Judiciary’.

The finance minister said that the country had witnessed a series of attacks by ‘institution disruptors’ against judges who did not agree with them. “It may not be an exaggeration to say that today both in court and by creating an environment outside, a mass-intimidation of judges is on. Some lawyers have used intimidatory behaviour as a tactic to expand their practice,” Jaitley wrote in the blog.

Jaitley said that many of the ‘institution destabilisers’ represented the left and ultra left views. “They have no electoral base or popular support. However, they still have a disproportionate presence in the media and the academia,” he said.

The finance minister also took on the Congress, saying it was regrettable that a section of the Bar affiliated to the party had joined them even though the ‘destabilisers’ subscribed to fringe ideologies and ideas. “Frequent attempts are made to get some parliamentarians to sign motion of impeachment against judges and even the Chief Justice on unsustainable grounds,” he said, and added that he was always puzzled as to why the Grand Old Party was lending support to such fringe campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Ranjan Gogoi Arun Jaitley blog Arun Jaitley Ranjan Gogoi CJI Gogoi sexual allegations #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp