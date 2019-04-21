Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Despite getting houses under PMAY, Mainpuri bats for Mulayam

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) is one of the pet schemes of the NDA government. Under the scheme, beneficiaries get Rs 2.5 lakh to build pucca houses.

Published: 21st April 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

BHONGAON (MAINPURI): Construction is on at a rapid pace in the small, quiet town of Bhongaon, located at the heart of Samajwadi Party bastion of Mainpuri. The construction is a result of the NDA government’s push in Mulayam heartland in an attempt to swing votes.

However, their effort might still fall short, as the town is strongly behind the SP patriarch. Shivam Kumar, the lanky, 34-year-old father of two, put it succinctly.

“Netaji ke zor ya darr se inhone kaam kiya hai, warna toh yeh ek phooti kaudi na dete hume (This is a result of Netaji’s fear or pressure, else the BJP would not have given us a penny).”

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) is one of the pet schemes of the NDA government. Under the scheme, beneficiaries get Rs 2.5 lakh to build pucca houses. Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned the second highest number of houses after West Bengal. 

Kumar isn’t the only one in the town, who, despite reaping the benefits of the scheme, is firmly behind Netaji.

Rajkumar Yadav, a 65-year-old former carpenter and a beneficiary of the PMAY-G, favours the SP too. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Three blocks away from Yadav’s, Shabnam Begum’s house is in the works. As she supervises the men undertaking the construction activities, she said, “99 per cent credit goes to Netaji and only one per cent to the BJP. They only sanctioned the houses under pressure and once he comes back as our MP, he will do more for the constituency and the state.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party PM Modi Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp