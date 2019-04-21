People have faith that I can tolerate attacks against myself but cannot let nation down: PM Modi

By PTI

CHITTORGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that people of the country have faith that he can tolerate attacks against himself and risk his political future but cannot let the nation down.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi said making new India was the responsibility of first-time voters. "The country has faith that Modi can tolerate attacks on himself and can risk his political future but cannot let the country down," he said.

In a sharp attack against the Congress, the prime minister said "injustice" was meted out to the country's resources under Congress' rule.

He claimed that the Congress has three realities 'naamdaar parivar' (dynastic family), corruption and plenty of false promises. "Do you want a stronger India or helpless India? Do you want a Congress govt that makes country weak or BJP that makes country strong?" Modi said.

"Tiny nations which gained independence during the time when India got independence went ahead in development but our country lagged behind," he said.

He said in the last five years, his government has fought against poverty, illiteracy, terrorism, etc. "The country trusted Congress for decades but it spent more than five decades in serving one family. Justice was not done with the country's resources and potential during the period," Modi said.

Rajasthan will vote to elect 25 MPs to the 17th Lok Sabha in the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held on April 29 and May 6.