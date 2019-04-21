Home Nation

People have faith that I can tolerate attacks against myself but cannot let nation down: PM Modi

In a sharp attack against the Congress, the prime minister said injustice was meted out to the country's resources under Congress' rule.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHITTORGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that people of the country have faith that he can tolerate attacks against himself and risk his political future but cannot let the nation down.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi said making new India was the responsibility of first-time voters. "The country has faith that Modi can tolerate attacks on himself and can risk his political future but cannot let the country down," he said.

ALSO READ: People of Uttar Pradesh ready to change PM: Mayawati's latest jibe at Modi 

In a sharp attack against the Congress, the prime minister said "injustice" was meted out to the country's resources under Congress' rule.

He claimed that the Congress has three realities 'naamdaar parivar' (dynastic family), corruption and plenty of false promises. "Do you want a stronger India or helpless India? Do you want a Congress govt that makes country weak or BJP that makes country strong?" Modi said.

"Tiny nations which gained independence during the time when India got independence went ahead in development but our country lagged behind," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said in the last five years, his government has fought against poverty, illiteracy, terrorism, etc. "The country trusted Congress for decades but it spent more than five decades in serving one family. Justice was not done with the country's resources and potential during the period," Modi said.

Rajasthan will vote to elect 25 MPs to the 17th Lok Sabha in the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held on April 29 and May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp