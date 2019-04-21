Home Nation

People of Uttar Pradesh ready to change PM: Mayawati's latest jibe at Modi 

Mayawati said the BJP, and Narendra Modi, in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

Published: 21st April 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati Sunday said people of Uttar Pradesh who helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post in the ongoing General Elections.

"Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them," Mayawati said in a release issued by the party here.

She said the BJP, and Narendra Modi, in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

She said the BSP-SP-RLD combine chose to hear the 'mann ki baat' of 22 crore people in the state to enter into an alliance, which has brought happiness to people across the country.

The BJP's frustration and fear of losing power are very evident and can be seen by all countrymen, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Mayawati BJP Bahujan Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp