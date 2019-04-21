Prithviraj Chavan must apologise on Congress' behalf for equating Hindus with terror: Piyush Goyal

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has demanded an apology from Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on behalf of his party for allegedly equating the Hindu community with 'terror'.

On Saturday, Chavan had demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal in the ensuing polls. He had also asked for the Prime Minister to withdraw Thakur's candidature.

Responding to Chavan's remarks, Goyal, while speaking to ANI, said, "I think Prithviraj Chavan should apologise for Congress' shameful act of terming the whole Hindu community as 'terror'. They attempted to defame a whole community. Congress is an issueless and directionless party. Congress worked towards dividing society and sheltering the terrorists. People of India will never forgive them for the seditious acts committed by them."

BJP fielding Thakur from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh has led to a fresh war of words between the party and the Opposition.

Yesterday, Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav filed a police complaint against Thakur for her comment on late Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.