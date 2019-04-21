Home Nation

Prithviraj Chavan must apologise on Congress' behalf for equating Hindus with terror: Piyush Goyal

On Saturday, Chavan had demanded an apology from PM Modi for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal in the ensuing polls.

Published: 21st April 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has demanded an apology from Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on behalf of his party for allegedly equating the Hindu community with 'terror'.

On Saturday, Chavan had demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal in the ensuing polls. He had also asked for the Prime Minister to withdraw Thakur's candidature.

Responding to Chavan's remarks, Goyal, while speaking to ANI, said, "I think Prithviraj Chavan should apologise for Congress' shameful act of terming the whole Hindu community as 'terror'. They attempted to defame a whole community. Congress is an issueless and directionless party. Congress worked towards dividing society and sheltering the terrorists. People of India will never forgive them for the seditious acts committed by them."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP fielding Thakur from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh has led to a fresh war of words between the party and the Opposition.

Yesterday, Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav filed a police complaint against Thakur for her comment on late Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithviraj Chavan Congress Piyush Goyal Hindu Terror Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp