Home Nation

RJD contemplates action against Tej Pratap Yadav for 'revolt banners'

Earlier, the former Bihar Health Minister launched the Lalu-Rabri Morch alleging that he was being sidelined in the party.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

Lalu Rabri Morcha leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar is contemplating disciplinary action against party chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for raising a banner of revolt and "anti-party activities", said party leaders on Sunday.

Last month, former Health Minister Tej Pratap launched the Lalu-Rabri Morch (LRM) after alleging that he was being sidelined in the party and fielded Angesh Kumar Singh as LRM candidate from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat against RJD candidate Syed Faisal Ali.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary said Lalu Prasad had noticed this and disciplinary committee of the party would take up the issue.

Another RJD leader close to Lalu Prasad's family said Tej Pratap was giving sleepless nights to the family as well as the party. "There is pressure from within the party to take action against Tej Pratap for his anti-party activities," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to RJD sources, senior party leader and former Union Minister AA Fatmi who last week quit the party was the first to demand action against Tej Pratap. "Worried over likely damage to the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls by Tej Pratap, the RJD may be forced to take action against him. Political compulsion may force party to act against him," another party leader said.

Tej Pratap is openly campaigning against the RJD candidate and termed him a BJP agent. He said the "LRM is part of the RJD -- like the BJP is a part of the RSS". As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula, the RJD is contesting 19 of the 40 Bihar Lok Sabha seats, the Congress nine and smaller parties the remaining seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Janata Dal Tej Pratap Yadav Lalu Rabri Morch 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections Tej pratap rebel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp