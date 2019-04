By PTI

MAINPURI: A private bus on its way to Varanasi from Delhi rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing seven passengers and injuring 34 others, police said Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the bus, carrying 41 passengers, was going to Varanasi.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Shanker Rai said the driver of the bus was among those injured.

The identity of the deceased and the injured persons is being ascertained, he added.