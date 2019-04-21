'Bengal's condition similar to Bihar' remark: Trinamool demands removal of Special Observer Ajay Nayak 

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday demanded the Election Commission remove its Special Observer Ajay Nayak following his comment that the state's present condition was akin to what it used to be in Bihar 10-15 years ago.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Trinamool said they objected to Nayak's "partial statements" as well as his appointment, as he is a retired officer, "which is in violation of Section 20 (B) of the Representation of Peoples Act".

"You are thus requested to immediately recall and/cancel his appointment as Special Observer ......so that free and fair elections is ensured in the remaining phases," the letter by Trinamool General Secretary Subrata Bakshi said.