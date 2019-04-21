Home Nation

'Bengal's condition similar to Bihar' remark: Trinamool demands removal of Special Observer Ajay Nayak 

Ajay Nayak following had earlier said, the state's present condition was akin to what it used to be in Bihar 10-15 years ago.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday demanded the Election Commission remove its Special Observer Ajay Nayak following his comment that the state's present condition was akin to what it used to be in Bihar 10-15 years ago.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Trinamool said they objected to Nayak's "partial statements" as well as his appointment, as he is a retired officer, "which is in violation of Section 20 (B) of the Representation of Peoples Act".

"You are thus requested to immediately recall and/cancel his appointment as Special Observer ......so that free and fair elections is ensured in the remaining phases," the letter by Trinamool General Secretary Subrata Bakshi said.

TAGS
Trinamool Ajay Nayak Sunil Arora

