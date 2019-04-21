Home Nation

Will contest from Varanasi if Rahul asks: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka has completed her two-day sojourn to Wayanad from where her brother is contesting.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

WAYANAD: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi if asked by her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

She said this just before departing from here on a helicopter after winding up her two-day trip to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, apart from his Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am ready to contest and will contest from Varanasi if Rahul Gandhi asks me," said Priyanka Gandhi, just before departing from here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again contesting from Varanasi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Varanasi seat Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency Narendra Modi 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections Priyanka Gandhi Wayanad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp