After apologising to SC, Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at PM on Rafale in Amethi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended his apology to the Supreme Court for attributing his comments against PM Narednra Modi in Rafale defence deal to it, the intensity of his

attack on PM over the same issue went a notch higher while addressing a series of public rallies in his pocket boroughs including Amethi and Rae Bareli. The Congress chief also held a public meeting in Barabanki and Sultanpur on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi’s entire narrative on Monday revolved around PM Modi over a series of issues including Rafale, unemployment, farmers’ debt, alleged favour to handful of his (PM’s) cronies besides

highlighting the NYAY promised in Congress manifesto.

Taking on Modi, Congress chief, who faced credibility crisis after his Supreme Court faux pass, commenced his address in Tiloi segment of Amethi by narrating how French premier was guided by PM Modi to favour Anil Ambani out of the way in Rafale defence deal.

In another public meeting in Salone in Rae Bareli, the Congress chief, who is also contesting the ensuing election from the second seat in Wayanad, Kerala, accused PM Narendra Modi of doing injustice to people of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat found valid

Hopeful of forming the next government, Rahul Gandhi claimed that whatever PM had taken away from the twin constituencies, he would return its double to people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. “If our government will be formed, Amethi will be gifted with a food park of 100 factories. My dream is that the chips manufactured in Salone are savoured by US president Donald Trump,” said Rahul.

He took the vow to punish Chowkidar (Modi) on coming to power for favouring the likes of Anil Ambani and Neerav Modi. Meanwhile, interacting with media persons in Rae Bareli, the Congress chief renewed invitation to the PM for a debate on corruption at Race Course Road. However, he was seen avoiding queries over his apology to SC over his comments on Rafale deal.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Gandhi renewed his frontal attack on the PM saying by implementing Demonetisation and GST --Gabbar Singh Tax-- as he calls it, BJP government had dealt a severe blow to country’s economy. “Industries are facing closure because of the demand crisis as people don’t have money to buy things,” he claimed. In the same breath, the Congress chief accused the PM of taking money from people’s pocket through GST and demonetisation to help his 15 capitalist friends. The Congress chief linked his minimum income guarantee scheme –NYAY- with revival of economy by claiming that the cash flow would increase buying power of the people and it, in turn, would revive the industry and the economy.

“If voted to power, we will ensure a minimum income guarantee for 20 per cent of the poorest families. We will ensure 72,000 rupees annually to those families and the money will be deposited directly in

the bank accounts of the women of the family. This scheme will be implemented without any problem to our economy,” claimed the Congress chief.

Reiterating his stand on unemployment, Rahul said: “I promise jobs to 22 lakh youth in a year and to 10 lakh more in gram panchayats.” He even tried to woo the farmers by promising them a separate budget for them.

Sounding confident of making the next government at Centre, the Congress chief said: “We will bring two budgets --- national budget and one dedicated to farmers—after forming the next government. “No farmer will be sent to jail if he fails to repay the loan,” he said reassuringly.