Home Nation

Amit Shah says Ponzi scam culprits will be punished by BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah said the BJP is committed to punishing all culprits in the multi-billion rupee scam.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Accusing the West Bengal police and administration of destroying all evidences related to the Ponzi scam, BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said the culprits would be punished for their misdeeds once the Mamata Banerjee government bows out of office.

"The chit fund scam happened in Bengal. The local administration and police have destroyed all evidence and proof. Mamata didi does not want any probe into the chit fund scam, but we want a probe. This is our fight. We don't have any problem with any person," Shah told mediapersons here.

He said the BJP is committed to punishing all culprits in the multi-billion rupee scam.

"After the Mamata Banerjee government goes, all culprits in the chit fund scam will get punished for their misdeeds. We are committed towards that," he said.

ALSO READ: It’s only NOTA for Ponzi firm victims

To another query about a number of those quizzed in the ponzi scam cases now crossing over to the BJP, he said: "They have been taken in the party after checking the reports. Let the investigation be done first then the wheat will be separated from the chaff".

The ponzi scam came to light in April 2013, when the Saradha Group - owned by Sudipta Sen - downed shutters across Bengal after being unable to pay back its depositors.

ALSO READ: Do not politicise CBI's ponzi scam probe, former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh urges parties

The group had raised huge sums of money, mainly from poor people who, lured by the promise of big returns, parked their life savings with the firm.

Sen and several of his cronies are now behind bars.

Later, a number of similar scams allegedly committed by groups like Rose Valley, MPS and Chakra came to light.

Following an order by the Supreme Court in 2014, the CBI has been probing the ponzi scam cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Ponzi scam BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp