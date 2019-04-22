BJP conspiring to poison Lalu in jail, alleges Rabri Devi

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi sparked a storm on Sunday when she alleged through a video message that the BJP was conspiring to poison her husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu is currently behind the bars in three cases of fodder scam. He is under medical treatment in jail at the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

In the video message that went viral in Bihar, Rabri warned that if anything happened to her husband in jail, “the people will take to the streets”. “If the state and the central governments want to kill Lalu Prasad Yadav by poising, if they want to eliminate Lalu’s family, they can do that, but this kind of dictatorship will not work,” she roared.

Rabri alleged that the family members were not being allowed to meet him even on Saturday, when visitors are allowed, as part of the conspiracy.

“When Tejashawi Yadav went to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday, he was not allowed. If anything happens to Laluji, the state and central government will be responsible.”

Rubbishing the charges, JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said Rabri was being used by the RJD as a well-planned move to raise the emotional pitch in its favour and cash in on that in polls.

BJP leader Mangal Panday also dismissed the allegations and said RIMS has been issuing a regular medical bulletin on Lalu’s health.