'Deeply pained': Karnataka CM after four of his partymen perish in Sri Lanka serial blasts

By Express News Service

Four Janata Dal (Secular) party workers were among the victims of the serial blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

In a tweet, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #Colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are - Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh - K M Lakshminarayan - M Rangappa - KG Hanumantharayappa"

All victims were #JDS workers from Karnataka and were on a tour to #SriLanka. I am deeply pained at the loss of their lives in the heinous attack. They were also committed workers of our party and their death has brought immense sorrow to us. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

The Chief Secretary has spoken to High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka. One group from Karnataka is returning from Kandy. They will help to identify the fifth body. The @IndiainSL will provide information on the other two missing persons as soon as it is received, the CS said. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

Two of them have been identified by the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka as K Hanumantarayappa and M Rangappa, both property developers.

@SushmaSwaraj

We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:

- K G Hanumantharayappa

-M Rangappa. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 22, 2019

They were part of a team of seven members, all JD(S) workers and developers, who were visiting Sri Lanka after the completion of the first round of polling in the state on April 18. The other members of the group are Kathanahalli Lakshminarayana, Taluk Panchayat member and developer, Chandrashekar, Contractor, Tumkur Ramesh, a developer, Govenahalli Shivanna, founder Harsha school and Harsha hospital, Puttaraju from Harokethanahalli and Maaregowda from Adakimaranahalli. They were staying at the Shangri-La hotel and are unreachable.

READ| Sri Lanka bombings: Police to probe possible intel failures against suicide attackers



Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tweeted the names of three more Indian nationals, Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekar and Ramesh.

Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. Their names are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. We are ascertaining further details. /3 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

However, it is uncertain if these are members of the above group. Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday also said that official information had been recieved only about the deaths of Hanumantarayappa and Rangappa and that a total of 7 members were missing from the state.

ALSO READ | All suicide bombers Sri Lankans, handiwork of National Tawheed Jamath suspected



Speaking to TNIE, Shivakumar, a brother-in-law of Shivanna said, "Shivanna along with Chandrashekar, Ramesh, Maregowda and Puttaraju went to Colombo all together and checked into Shangri La hotel at 8 am. They were having breakfast when the blast took place and Rangappa and Hanumantharayappa were killed on the spot. Chandrashekar, Shivanna and Ramesh succumbed in the hospital. Maregowda and Puttaraj are still missing. They had to come back on Wednesday to Bengaluru as they went four days trip. Shivakumar's wife Sunanda is a member of Dobespet Zilla Panchayath"



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JD (S) party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief." Home Minister MB Patil is expected to hold a briefing shortly to announce the details of the missing and the dead.