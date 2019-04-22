Home Nation

EC ban on PM Modi biopic: Poll panel submits detailed report in SC

The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, has now fixed the plea of producers challenging the EC's ban on the movie for hearing on Friday 26.

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi in Modi biopic. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday submitted its detailed report to the Supreme Court on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the EC's report on Modi's biopic and asked the poll panel to supply a copy of the report to the producer of the movie.

The bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, has now fixed the plea of producers challenging the EC's ban on the movie for hearing on Friday 26.

The apex court had on April 15 directed the Election Commission to re-examine its earlier order and take an informed decision on banning pan-India the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after watching the full movie.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for film producers who have challenged the EC's ban on the biopic's release till the current general elections are over, had told the top court that the poll panel has taken the decision after watching the promo, and not the entire movie.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

EC's counsel Amit Sharma had said that the entire movie was not available and a decision to ban the release was taken after watching the trailer.

The bench had then asked the poll panel to watch the full movie and then take an informed decision on whether its release should be banned or not.

At the outset, Rohatgi had submitted that the EC had taken a call to ban the movie by watching a two-minute promo.

The EC had on April 10 stalled the release of the film until the end of the poll, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections should not be displayed.

The commission, in a separate order, had also directed the producers "not to exhibit the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi' till further orders".

The film was earlier set to release on April 11.

Acting on the complaints of political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel had also said that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in electronic media in the area where MCC is in force.

The Left had also opposed the release of the film, saying it would disturb the level-playing field for other parties in the election and was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, has been the most-talked about movie this election season.

Directed by Omung Kumar, it tells the story of Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings.

The apex court had on April 9 dismissed a petition filed by a Congress leader Aman Panwar seeking a stay on the release of the biopic, saying the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.

The apex court had said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film which would be "premature" in view of the fact that the movie is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress leader, it will be appropriate for him to seek a redressal from the Election Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Election Commission PM Modi Biopic Ban Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp