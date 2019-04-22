Four dead as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

NAHAN, Himachal Pradesh: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Haripur Dhar area of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh, police said Monday.

The accident took place on Thiyan Bagh-Gahal Road when the driver lost control and the car rolled and fell into the 500-metre deep gorge on late Sunday night, they said.

The occupants opf the vehicle, who died on the spot, were on their way to attend a marriage function in Gahal village, police said.

The relatives of the deceased started searching for them, when they didn't reach the function venue and found the car in the gorge near Haripur Dhar helipad, SHO Sangrah police station, Jeet Ram said.

Bodies were pulled out and sent for post-mortem at the Sangrah Sub-Divisional hospital after the police reached the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Surender (38), his wife Raksha Devi (35) resident of Kafalnu village, driver of the car Suresh Kumar (30) resident of village Thaula and Virender Singh son of Ganga Singh, resident of village Taal in Haripur Dhar sub tehsil, the SHO added.

A case was registered and bodies have been handed over to the family members, the SHO said.

The incident is being probed further, he added.