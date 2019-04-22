Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Rivals dance to Bihu beats

Forgetting their political rivalry, Congress’s Guwahati candidate Bobbeeta Sharma and her BJP rival Queen Ojha danced to the beats of Rongali Bihu at a function at Latashil in Guwahati on April 15 when the month-long celebration began. Guwahati is Assam’s lone Lok Sabha seat where Congress and BJP have fielded women candidates. Recently, alleging that Queen did not pass her 12th standard exam as the latter had declared in her election affidavit, Sharma filed a complaint with the Election Commission. Later, Queen filed a revised affidavit where she claimed to have cleared her Class 10 boards.

Bazaar slips into oblivion

Blame it on the civic authorities that a historic daily bazaar in Guwahati is slipping into oblivion. Back in 2014, the authorities had dismantled the old structures of Ulubari Bazaar in the heart of the city and started building a complex to house the shops that once stood there. Five years have rolled by but the building has been left half constructed. The bazaar was shifted to the present site from a nearby locality in 1971. It catered to the needs of people from at least three localities — Ulubari, South Sarania and Lachit Nagar. It had over 100 shops which dealt in mostly meat, fish and vegetables. Now, it has just half a dozen shops.

Electric buses in Guwahati

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will run electric buses on the streets of Guwahati from May. According to ASTC, 25 buses will be rolled out in the first phase and they will ply between Kamakhya and Khanapara on the city outskirts. A bus has been already brought from outside the Northeast for a test run. The ASTC said each of the 31-seater buses will cost around R85 lakh. Once the engine is fully charged, the buses can run up to 250 km. As they will not emit smoke, they will help in reducing the level of air pollution, the ASTC said. It may be mentioned that it is only the ASTC that runs air-conditioned buses in the city.

Ex-CM Mahanta skips voting

Two-time former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and his wife Jayashree Mahanta did not exercise franchise as a mark of protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Stating that the Bill will bring disaster to Assam, Mahanta said the Centre was hell bent on getting the Bill passed in Parliament despite being aware of the consequences in Assam. The former CM has been very critical of the Bill from the outset. He had protested when the leadership of his party, Asom Gana Parishad, decided to realign with ruling BJP barely two months after pulling out of the government on the same issue.

