Home Nation

Haryana khaps silent ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The khaps have considerable influence in about 11 districts in the state: Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani and Gurugram.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines (File Photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The khaps—self-styled caste councils—hold a key to the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Haryana. While in the last Lok Sabha polls the BJP received their support, this time the khaps have not voiced support for any party so far.

The khaps have considerable influence in about 11 districts in the state: Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani and Gurugram. Some of the major khaps include Meham Choubasia, Nogam, Satrol, Ghatwal, Kandela, Khera and Dhankar.

The jats vote en block, with the khaps setting the tone and direction. But this time the mood in the community is quite as well as that of anger. In the last Lok Sabha elections, they voted overwhelmingly for the saffron party. Jats are usually vocal supporters of whichever party they decide to back, but this time they have gone silent, and have adopted a wait and watch approach.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

“We have told the people to vote as per their conscience, and for the candidate they feel is best suited for them. It will depend on the candidate and not the political party, as at the end of the day it’s the local representative who matters,” said a khap leader.

The ruling BJP in the state tried to placate the khaps in order to soothe their frayed tempers. But until now has not been able to do it.

“After the jat agitation on reservation, cases were registered against youth, which have not been taken back by the government, and what about our demand for reservation? And we were blamed for everything, which was not the case,’’ said a disgruntled leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp