Home Nation

In Chhattisgarh, BJP banks on Modi magic to trump resurgent Congress 

With no wave seen in Chhattisgarh this time, the BJP after having lost ground during the assembly polls is heavily banking on Modi’s magic. 

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh where the BJP suffered a huge debacle in the assembly polls after ruling for 15 years will test the popularity and strength of PM Narendra Modi even as the BJP has gone for an unprecedented experiment replacing all 10 sitting MPs with fresh faces.

Amid the new set of BJP faces in the poll fray, the elections are being played out on a 'pro and anti-Modi' platform with the Congress led by CM Bhupesh Baghel harping on its two-month performance.

In Chhattisgarh, a level playing field appears to have emerged with lightweight versus lightweight as there is no seat with two big names in the bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP. With no wave seen in Chhattisgarh this time, the BJP after having lost ground during the assembly polls is heavily banking on Modi’s magic. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Across the state, it’s mostly Modi and his pledges seen on billboards. The party replaced former chief minister Raman Singh under whose leadership the BJP tailored its campaign —‘Raman par vishwas, kamal sang vikas’, during the assembly elections. “There remains a national sentiment to make Modiji the Prime Minister again. The elections are being contested based on his widely acceptable image and accomplishments. BJP will register a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh,” said Raman Singh.

A pro-change mood in favour of Congress and a subtle undercurrent against the BJP largely owing to the fatigue that came from the continuation in power for 15 years led to the BJP losing the plot in the assembly polls.

The Congress believes the “anti-incumbency persisting against the BJP” and the strong thrust on the party’s achievements during the first two months in power in Chhattisgarh will lead to a “dramatic turnaround” for it. 

Since 2004 onwards, the BJP has been winning 10 of the eleven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh with the remaining one going to the Congress.

The state BJP, however, hopes that by pitching issues like nationalism and terrorism, the party can counter anti-incumbency against it even as the leaders believed Modi’s “popularity” will work in favour of the party in the tough contest.

The local issues that were effective during the assembly elections remain largely obscured.

“Let the voters compare 60 days of Congress with 60 months of BJP at the Centre. We delivered what we promised and not do jumlebaji (gimmicks) like PM Modi”, the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections phase 3 Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp