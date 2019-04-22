Indian Coast Guard on high alert following bomb blasts in Sri Lanka

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Coast Guard has been put on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka and has taken preventive measures following the eight coordinated bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during Easter celebrations on Sunday.

Maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier and ships have been deployed on the maritime border to prevent any attempts of escape by the group which carried out suicide bombings in Sri Lanka, Coast Guard sources said.

READ MORE | Fresh explosion near church while defusing bomb; 87 detonators found as Sri Lanka declares emergency

The coast guards are taking extra precaution to avoid a repeat of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks when the terrorists used the sea route to enter India.

Mumbai came to a standstill more than a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terrorists entered the country's financial capital through a sea route from Pakistan and conducted a series of coordinated shootings and bombing attacks across the city.

READ MORE | Sri Lankan Muslims had warned intel about group behind Easter blasts

On November 26, 2008, multiple attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel in city of Mumbai over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

Meanwhile, at least 290 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured in the eight coordinated bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during Easter celebrations on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara told The New York Times that 24 people have been arrested in connection with the deadly explosions. Sri Lankan authorities have termed this a case of intelligence failure and were carried out by suicide bombers. (ANI)