Home Nation

Jaya Prada slams Azam Khan's son over 'Anarkali' remark

Abdullah Azam at a public meeting in Rampur had commented we don't want Anarkali in a reference to Jaya Prada.

Published: 22nd April 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Rampur MP Jaya Prada (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP candidate from Rampur Jaya Prada Monday hit out at the son of SP's Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, for calling her "Anarkali", saying it shows how the two regard women.

At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, "Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali)."

Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir.

READ MORE | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Case against Jaya Prada for comments on Azam Khan, Mayawati

As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall.

"I used to see him as my son. I had not expected this from him as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in the society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment," Jaya Prada said in Rampur.

The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rampur candidate Azam Khan used to call Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, 'Anarkali', terming her as "nachne gaane wali" (person who sings and dances), because of her Bollywood background.

Abdullah Azam is a SP MLA from Suar seat in Rampur.

His father represents Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azam Khan, known for making controversial statements, made headlines last week after the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 72 hours over his "khaki underwear" jibe at Jaya Prada.

While addressing an election rally, he had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

Polling will be held in Rampur on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Abdullah Azam Anarkali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp