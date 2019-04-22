Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar supporters, villagers clash in Begusarai

No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:40 AM

Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students' union president was shown black flags here during a roadshow, police said.

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a roadshow at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said.

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, the officer said. Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Kanhaiya Kumar Begusarai Lok Sabha JNU Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

