Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Case against Jaya Prada for comments on Azam Khan, Mayawati

The BJP candidate made personal statements against SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 22nd April 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Rampur MP Jaya Prada (File | EPS)

By ANI

RAMPUR: A case has been registered against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada under section 171-G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making personal statements against SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The case has been registered against the BJP leader for allegedly saying, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati you must think "unki x-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi" (his X-rays like eyes will also stare at you)"

The case was registered on April 20 based on the comments made by Prada during an election rally on April 18.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Earlier this month, without naming Jaya Prada, Khan while addressing an election rally in Rampur Khan had stated, "...You got represented by her (Jaya Prada) for 10 years. People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underw***r." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Mayawati Jaya Prada Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp