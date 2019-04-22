Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI extends support to Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal

CPI has fielded candidate from four Lok Sabha in the state: Shahdol, Khargone, Balaghat and Sidhi. Bhopal goes to the polls on May 12.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Announcing its support to Congress candidate and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced it will not field its candidate from Bhopal for the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI state Secretary Arvind Srivastava said the party took the decision to save the "dignity of Parliament" after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Pragya Thakur as its candidate from Bhopal.

ALSO READ: Idea of smart city not clear even to Narendra Modi, says Digvijaya Singh

"Fielding Pragya shows the original fascist character of the BJP," he said.

"Pragya Thakur is an accused in serious cases... She was in jail for nine years and is currently out on bail. Pragya Thakur in Parliament would be against the dignity of Parliament and the constitutional democratic values. So the CPI has announced its support to Digvijaya Singh."

ALSO READ: 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP, will take on Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal

TAGS
Bhopal Digvijaya Singh CPI Communist Party of India General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

