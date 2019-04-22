Home Nation

Mayawati ticks off Samajwadi Party workers for interrupting speech

When Behenji speaks, she wants everyone to be all ears, and brooks no interference, not even noisy cheering.

Published: 22nd April 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: When Behenji speaks, she wants everyone to be all ears, and brooks no interference, not even noisy cheering. Samajwadi Party supporters learned it the hard way when Mayawati ticked them off. She told them to learn from her party workers and behave.  

The BSP supremo was apparently upset as SP workers repeatedly raised slogans during her speech at a joint alliance campaign rally in Firozabad on Saturday evening.

“Aap log ye jo beech mein, jo naarebaazi lagate hain, halla karte hain, aap logon ko thoda BSP ke logon se seekhna chaahiye.......Samajwadi Party ke logon ko bhi bahut kuch seekhne ki zaroorat hai abhi (The way you people shout in the middle of a speech... I think you should learn something from the BSP workers. The Samajwadi Party workers have a lot to learn),” said Mayawati.

After Mayawati’s rap, the sloganeering by the SP workers stopped.  

Mayawati is known to be a disciplinarian. She never allows her cadre to flock at her residence or office in Lucknow. Only those invited for party meetings are allowed in.

To manage crowds at rallies, she has groups of party workers and volunteers who ensure everyone sits in allocated spaces. For instance, men are strictly prohibited from occupying spaces meant for women.

