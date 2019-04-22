Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah ask Centre to release Yasin Malik from NIA custody

Malik, who was placed under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to funding of separatists and terror organisations, had complained of chest pain on April 19.

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah Monday appealed to the Centre to immediately release separatist leader Yasin Malik from the NIA custody in view of his failing health.

He was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi for a medical check-up and doctors discharged him after a routine examination.

He has since been sent to Tihar jail on judicial custody.

"It is unfortunate. Malik is very ill. Sadhvi Pragya (Thakur) has been granted bail because of her ill health, but is contesting election and is spewing venom everywhere. She has been let off, but Malik, who is very ill and his life is under threat, has been kept in prison.

"I would like to appeal the government to immediately release Malik so that he gets treatment. God forbid, if something bad happens to him, the outcome would be catastrophic," Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The PDP president also said the Centre should allow Malik's wife and his daughter, who are in Pakistan, to meet him.

"When (parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru was hanged, his family was not allowed to meet him. Malik is ill, so it is the Government of India's duty to let his wife and daughter meet him," she said.

Malik's wife Mushaal Mallick had on Sunday said she would travel to India to meet her ailing husband.

National Conference vice president Abdullah said the Centre should immediately move Malik to AIIMS or another suitable hospital so that doctors are able to "stabilise" his health.

"That he is being investigated by the NIA is no justification for denying him proper healthcare or denying his family members access to him. If a terror accused like Pragya Thakur can be granted bail on health grounds only for her to turn around & use her freedom to contest Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal on a BJP ticket why should Yasin Malik be treated differently?" Abdullah wrote in a post on Facebook.

