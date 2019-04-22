Notification for last phase of Lok Sabha polls issued

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Monday issued the notification for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in which 59 constituencies spread across eight states and union territories will go for polls.

While the first phase of election was held on April 11, the last phase will be held on May 19.

So far, two phases have taken place, while the third phase of polling is on Tuesday.

All the 13 seats of Punjab, four in Himachal Pradesh and one in Chandigarh will go for polls in a single phase on May 19.

The Election Commission had on last Tuesday postponed polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23 (Tuesday) from April 18, saying the prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process has started.

April 29 is the last date of filing nominations and the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 30.

The last date to withdraw from the electoral battle is May 2.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will head for voting in all the seven phases of the general elections.

The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against mostly different opposition groupings in various states, including of Congress, the Left and regional forces which are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against the saffron party.

The BJP has worked out a seat-sharing formula with some new allies and several old partners.

However, opposition parties are yet to do so in several states.