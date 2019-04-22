Home Nation

Power, industrialists more important for BJP than public: Priyanka Gandhi

Published: 22nd April 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP on Monday, saying for the saffron party, industrialists and power are more important than the public.

Campaigning for her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh told an election meeting at Amwa village, "The people of this region have seen politics and they understand that service and dedication are its main aim. Sonia Gandhi is your MP and you have seen the development works she has done for this region. She has done it not as a favour, but as her duty."

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies, she alleged that for the leaders of the ruling party, the public is not important, but ministerial posts, industrialists and power are.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate (Dinesh Pratap Singh) from Rae Bareli, Priyanka claimed that he had once vouched not to leave the Congress, but a few days later, had joined the saffron party.

Accusing the BJP of not honouring its 2014 poll promises, she said, "Five years ago, people had voted for the BJP. But wherever I go, I can see reality. On one hand, there are several claims on television about the development in their (BJP) rule, while on the other hand, there is the grim reality in which you are living. I had gone to Faizabad, where a farmer pleaded with folded hands to remove this government and said in their (BJP's) rule, farmers had to guard the fields at night to protect their crops."

The Congress leader also claimed that due to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the weavers of Bhadohi suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore.

"If the intention of the government was clear, then it should not have been bothered about who is the MP from this place," she said.

Polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha election will be held in Rae Bareli in the fifth phase on May 6.

