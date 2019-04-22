Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to insult Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader accused Irani of distributing shoes in order to insult Rahul Gandhi and said the people in the Congress chief's Lok Sabha constituency are not beggars.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Dubbing the BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani as an "outsider", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused her of distributing shoes in order to insult Rahul Gandhi and said the people in the Congress chief's Lok Sabha constituency are not beggars.

Interacting with the voters in this key parliamentary constituency, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli have self-respect and they do not beg from anyone.

"If anyone has to beg, it is them (BJP), who will beg for your votes," a visibly agitated Priyanka told the voters in the presence of reporters at a "nukkad sabha".

She also slammed "outsider" Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi.

"She (Irani) thinks she can insult Rahul Gandhi by doing this," Priyanka said, adding that the Union minister was in fact insulting the people of Amethi.

"The people of Amethi are very sensible. You all know who was going to open a food park in Amethi and the fact that it has not been opened till now.

The food park would have benefitted five lakh farmers in Amethi and Rae Bareli," she said.

Union Textiles Minister Irani had lost against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Five years later, she is again hoping to breach the Gandhi family bastion.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Smriti Irani Shoes Amethi constituency Rahul Gandhi

